When is the next travel review? 12 potential green list countries ahead of announcement

Returning from amber countries means arrivals must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days.
They also need to take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.
And for those returning to England from green list countries they must take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive.
The current green list includes
- Australia
- Brunei
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem
- New Zealand
- Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira)
- Singapore
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
However, some countries on the list, including Australia, are currently not permitting travellers.
The top destinations for Brits right now are Portugal, Gibraltar and Iceland, with holidaymakers hoping more destinations are added to the green list in time for summer.
- Canary Islands
- Rhodes
- Kos
- Zante
- Corfu
- Crete
However, for those wishing to jet off to mainland Spain, Italy or Greece it may be some time before these countries make it to the green list.
Italy’s 135.77 per 100,000 and Greece’s 259.36.
To compare, Portugal – a green list country – has an infection rate of 55.60 per 100,000 and was lower at approximately 49 first added to the green list.
However, travel bosses are eager for more European countries to be added to the green list after more than a year of travel uncertainty.
EasyJet boss John Lundgren said: “You have a number of countries in Europe that are now on the amber list that should go into the green list.”
And Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdes, has said he hopes at least parts of the country would be added to the green list.
