Where Shrek actors are now from wine making to new Netflix show

Can you believe that Shrek was introduced into our lives 20 years ago?

You won’t find many people who can’t quote the film off by heart, or who don’t love each character’s quirky personality.

The Oscar-winning film franchise captured the hearts of viewers with the script’s heartfelt message about beauty being more than skin-deep.

Fans loved the sarcastic nature of protagonist ogre Shrek, who viewers couldn’t help but feel for as he falls for Princess Fiona, who herself was worried about the judgement that might befall them.

And along the way we met other wondrous characters from the Gingerbread Man, Donkey, Lord Farquaad, Puss In Boots, and even the Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2.

There was a stellar cast who voiced the characters throughout the five films made.

Many can’t quite believe it was over two decades ago that we were introduced to the iconic characters.

An with DreamWorks hitting the 20th anniversary, we take a look back at where some of the actors behind the beloved original characters are now.

Mike Myres – Shrek

(Image: Deadline/BuzzFeed)

For many, Mike Myers will always be best known for playing legendary Scottish ogre Shrek.

The Saturday Night Live veteran is similarly known for playing Austin Powers before going on to voice the swamp-loving character in the Shrek films.

The Wayne’s World actor also starred in The Cat in the Hat, Inglorious Basterds, and most recently Bohemian Rhapsody and Terminal in minor roles.

Recently, Mike, 57, played Tommy Maitland in ABC’s short-lived two-season revival of The Gong Show, and in 2016, he published his first book, Canada.

Next audiences will see the dad-of-three star and produce a currently untitled comedy series for Netflix.

Cameron Diaz – Princess Fiona

(Image: Hollywood Life/DreamWorks)

Hollywood superstar Cameron Diaz made a name for herself well before landing the role as Princess Fiona.

Diaz first made a name for herself after staring in The Mask during the ’90s, and There’s Something About Mary.

The 48-year-old movie star voiced Princess Fiona, the young woman locked away in a castle who finds an unlikely suitor in Shrek, in the 2001 animated hit.

Following her voice performance in the franchise, the actress starred in a plethora of films including The Holiday, Gangs of New York, In Her Shoes, My Sister’s Keeper, Bad Teacher and The Other Woman.

(Image: Forbes Magazine)

In 2014 she played two very alternative roles; Miss Hannigan in the remake of Annie, and a sexually curious mum in Sex Tape.

Aside from acting, Cameron published two books; The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand, and Love Your Amazing Body and The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.

Enjoying life out of the spotlight, the 48-year-old went on to marry musician Benji Madden in 2015, and welcomed their first child, Raddix, on December 30th, 2019.

Last year, Cameron moved into the world of wine and launched her own brand of organic wine called Avaline.

Eddie Murphy – Donkey

(Image: Celebrity NetWorth/DreamWorks)

Eddie Murphy, 60, is best known for his comedy.

The stand-up comedian and actor made wise-cracking Donkey into one of the most memorable animated characters of this century – and likely the most favoured in the films.

The New Yorker and comedy star had earned huge success in Beverly Hills Cop, Doctor Dolittle, The Nutty Professor and Coming to America prior to his appearance in the DreamWorks flick.

He married Yorkshire’s own Scary Spice, Melanie B, from the Spice Girls, and although divorced now, the pair have a daughter together.

Following Shrek, Eddie went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Dreamgirls and a Golden Globe nomination for his turn in 2019’s biopic, Dolemite is My Name, based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore.

Recently, Murphy reprised his role of Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America.

Murphy has been dating model Paige Butcher since 2012, and the pair welcomed a son together in 2018, whose middle name is Charlie – honouring his late brother who died from leukemia.

The actor is a philanthropist who is continual conducting charity work.

John Lithgow – Lord Farquaad

(Image: Twitter/John Lithgow/DreamWorks)

Star of stage and screen John Lithgow brought menacing Lord Farquaad.

The actor’s deep voice was perfectly cast for the villainous character, who short stature.

John has has quite the career, and likely the most successful out of the cast.

The 75-year-old is the most decorated award-wise out of the cast having won six Emmys for his roles in 3rd Rock from the Sun, Dexter and The Crown, and two Tony Awards.

With a wealth of screen titles behind him, audiences will have most recently seen in him in HBO series Perry Mason and Oscar-nominated drama Bombshell, where he played playing Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

He’s also slated to star in the new FX series, The Old Man.

And most recently we have seen John in Netflix’s The Crown where he received rave reviews for his portrayal as Winston Churchill.

In addition to this acting work, John has also published two books of poems and illustrations; Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, and Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown.

Conrad Vernon – Gingerbread Man

(Image: Shutterstock/DreamWorks)

As Gingerbread Man, better known by his loving nickname “Gingy,” Conrad Vernon played an endearing voice throughout the Shrek series.

While this performance is a winner, voice acting isn’t his claim-to-fame.

Vernon works primarily behind-the-scenes, notably serving as a story artist and additional dialogue on Shrek before he got a big boost with the sequel.

He became a co-director on Shrek 2, paving the way for him in Monsters vs. Aliens, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Sausage Party, The Addams Family.

He also did story artistry for Trolls and The Emoji Movie, the latter of which he directed in select sequences.

Next, Vernon is expected to call the shots on the upcoming Addams Family sequel.

Cody Cameron – Pinocchio/Three Little Pigs

(Image: Zimbio/DreamWorks)

As both Pinocchio and The Three Little Pigs, Cody Cameron’s voice work in Shrek gave life to four of the funniest standout characters in the animated hit, and he’d get more time to play them in the sequels to follow.

Aside from voice work, 50-year-old Cameron was also a story artist and dialogue writer for the film.

He was also a story artist on Shrek 2, Madagascar, Shrek the Third, Surf’s Up, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and, most recently, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

What animated film hasn’t he worked on? – should be the questions.

What’s more he went on to direct Open Season 3, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, and several episodes of Netflix’s new animated series, Green Eggs and Ham, based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name.

Chris Miller – Magic Mirror/Geppetto

(Image: IMBD/DreamWorks)

As the charismatic voice behind Magic Mirror, as well as the briefly-heard Geppetto, Chris Miller gave life to a memorable new take on the reflective character.

As a voice actor, Miller continued to play different characters throughout the Shrek franchise, though he worked primarily behind-the-scenes at DreamWorks Animation.

Much like many of his co-stars, the 45-year-old also dabbled behind the scenes; he was a story artist and dialogue writer for Shrek, and he was head of story on Shrek 2.

He also did story artist work on Antz, Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens, and, most recently, The Addams Family.

Miller later went on to co-write/co-direct Shrek the Third and he directed the 2011 Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots.

Beyond providing the voice of Magic Mirror, Miller is also known as the voice of Kowalski in the Madagascar movies.

Author: news@hulldailymail.co.uk (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV