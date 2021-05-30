Wuhan lab worker's wife 'died from Covid in 2019' – bombshell US intelligence report

This was weeks before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 8th December.
Mr Asher told Fox News this week: “How many normal people in their 30s to 40s get so sick from influenza that they have to be hospitalized? Lab workers, I am told, are almost certainly getting flu shots.
“Moreover, what are the odds that several workers — who happen to be the researchers on enhancing the pathogenicity of COV RaTG13 and associated COVS all fall very sick together?”
JUST IN: Mexican President steps in as Boris told to ‘give a voice’ to Scotland
This call included the possibility the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than from human contact with an infected animal.
China has hit back against President Biden’s order, pointing to the findings of a March report by a World Health Organization mission.
On Thursday the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said it was “extremely unlikely” the virus had come from a laboratory in Wuhan.
She added it was “a red flag” the Chinese military “took over” the research lab once the pandemic broke.
President Trump on Tuesday night told US news channel Newsmax said he felt vindicated that scientific opinion and the mainstream media was finally coming round to his point of view.
He said: “I said it right at the beginning, and that’s where it came from.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments