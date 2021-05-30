Wuhan lab worker's wife 'died from Covid in 2019' – bombshell US intelligence report

This follows up from a report in the Wall Street Journal last weekend which revealed three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November 2019.

This was weeks before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 8th December.

Mr Asher told Fox News this week: “How many normal people in their 30s to 40s get so sick from influenza that they have to be hospitalized? Lab workers, I am told, are almost certainly getting flu shots.

“Moreover, what are the odds that several workers — who happen to be the researchers on enhancing the pathogenicity of COV RaTG13 and associated COVS all fall very sick together?”

