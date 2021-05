Wuhan lab worker's wife 'died from Covid in 2019' – bombshell US intelligence report

The wife of a Wuhan lab researcher working on deadly viruses apparently died of Covid in December 2019, according to a bombshell US report. The leader of a State Department investigation under the Trump administration made the shock claim amid renewed interest in the lab-leak origin theory of Covid. David Asher, who led an investigation on COVID-19’s origins, told the Daily Caller an employee at the Wuhan Institute of Virology provided US intelligence with the information on the lab researcher’s wife dying from a mysterious virus.

This follows up from a report in the Wall Street Journal last weekend which revealed three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November 2019. This was weeks before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 8th December. Mr Asher told Fox News this week: “How many normal people in their 30s to 40s get so sick from influenza that they have to be hospitalized? Lab workers, I am told, are almost certainly getting flu shots. Advertisements “Moreover, what are the odds that several workers — who happen to be the researchers on enhancing the pathogenicity of COV RaTG13 and associated COVS all fall very sick together?” JUST IN: Mexican President steps in as Boris told to ‘give a voice’ to Scotland

This comes amid a renewed focus on the lab-leak theory, after the Biden administration called for the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts to discover information on the origins of COVID-19 and report back to him in 90 days. This call included the possibility the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than from human contact with an infected animal. China has hit back against President Biden’s order, pointing to the findings of a March report by a World Health Organization mission. On Thursday the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said it was “extremely unlikely” the virus had come from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Former deputy national security advisor KT McFarland told Fox Business yesterday “China has covered this up from the beginning”. She added it was “a red flag” the Chinese military “took over” the research lab once the pandemic broke. President Trump on Tuesday night told US news channel Newsmax said he felt vindicated that scientific opinion and the mainstream media was finally coming round to his point of view. Advertisements He said: “I said it right at the beginning, and that’s where it came from.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed