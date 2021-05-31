BBC’s Katya Adler lifted lid on EU’s Brexit revenge as bloc belittles ‘emotional’ UK

She said: “The one question I’m asked pretty much more than any other when it comes to Brexit is: ‘Is the EU punishing the UK for wanting to leave?’
“To punish someone suggests emotion, anger or a desire for revenge but, when it comes to Brexit, the Europeans have said they are surprised at how emotional the UK has been.
“After all, the British have this reputation for a stiff upper lip and keeping calm and carrying on.
Ms Adler then claimed that the EU blame this revenge narrative on internal squabbles within the UK, rather than a Brussels-based agenda.
She continued in 2018: “The EU says that the UK Government has spent so much time arguing and fighting with itself, that that has slowed down negotiations.
“Brexit negotiations are also hard-going because of pure self-interest.
“Think about it. In any deal, whether it’s business or political, each side naturally wants to come out on top.
He argued that the bloc is “going beyond what is required by its own rules” and that the EU’s motivation is “how do we prove Brexit is a mistake”.
Mr Forsyth continued: “What the EU and the UK need to realise is that they will both be better off if the other succeeds.
“The UK is the EU’s third-largest trading partner and a key contributor to European security.
“The challenge for David Frost, who Boris Johnson has appointed to Cabinet and charged with managing this relationship, is to get out of the negotiations mindset.
“The divorce talks and the trade negotiations were always going to be tough and Frost thought, justifiably, that the UK particularly needed to stand its ground after the [Theresa] May years.
“But now the task is very different. The UK and the EU now need to find a way to forge a neighbourly relationship.”
