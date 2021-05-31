Boris Johnson urged to let Britons 'retire early' to reduce COVID unemployment

As such, it suggests, a temporary programme of early retirement could help with this kind of burden.

It continued: “The proposal may be cost neutral or relatively cheap because of savings in various benefits received by unemployed people with families and will have huge social benefits.

“The retired may contribute to the economy in the form of part-time work, income tax, or the purchase of services such as home improvements using capital released form pension funds.”

At present, the petition has garnered 133 signatures, so it has a way to go until reaching the 10,000 trigger point.