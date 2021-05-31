Boris Johnson urged to let Britons 'retire early' to reduce COVID unemployment

It continued: “The proposal may be cost neutral or relatively cheap because of savings in various benefits received by unemployed people with families and will have huge social benefits.
“The retired may contribute to the economy in the form of part-time work, income tax, or the purchase of services such as home improvements using capital released form pension funds.”
At present, the petition has garnered 133 signatures, so it has a way to go until reaching the 10,000 trigger point.
Once a petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for a debate in Parliament.
The deadline for this particular petition, however, is looming.
Having been on the official Government website for a few months, it is set to come to a close on July 6, 2021.
The Government has provided guidance for those who are considering early retirement, regardless of what the rules may be.
With regards to personal and workplace pensions, these can be accessed after the age of 55 under pension freedoms rules.
But Britons should be aware their pot could be smaller when retiring early, as it has had less time to build up and increase in value.
Finally, for those in receipt of benefits, early retirement could be impactful.
The amount of money a person receives from certain income-related benefits such as Pension Credit, Universal Credit or Income Support could be affected if someone takes their pension early.
However, those retiring early because of ill health may be entitled to receive additional support.
Help is offered to Britons via services such as Pension Wise, Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Service.
