Britain's Most Luxurious Hotels: Langham's afternoon tea based on a 23p biscuit

The hotel is seeking to impress the exclusive guests that get to stay in the expensive property, trying to innovate things a bit.
That includes the kitchen, where chef Andrew Gravett has decided to give the afternoon tea a twist.
The Langham was the birthplace of afternoon tea, being the first hotel to serve it back in 1865.
“The classic British biscuit, the custard cream, is my favourite childhood snack,” he explained.
He said that he took the concept of the custard cream biscuit, which can be found in any supermarket for 23p the pack, and make it 5 stars.
“It will cost more than 23p here,” he admitted.
When showing his new invention to chef Michael Roux junior, who had to try and approve the idea before being released, he explained: “The afternoon tea will have chocolate digestive, iced gem, figure roll and custard cream biscuits, which is my favourite biscuit.
“You can buy a packet for 23p, and you can eat them in less than half an hour if you’re in the mood. I’ve never done it but I could!
“We’ve poshed up the custard cream, though. It will be more expensive than 23p.”
All the staff, and especially Andrew Gravett in the kitchen, were anxious about what her reaction could be.
“There can’t be any mistakes. It’s very important, it’s the first day, we don’t want anything to go wrong,” he kept saying frenetically.
Gloria Hunniford though, seemed to be enjoying herself in the middle of the bustle. “I’m a good guinea pig, I promise,” said jokingly to the waiter. “Yum! That is nice. You can’t beat a custard cream!” said after trying the biscuit.
