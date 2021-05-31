Burger King worker told her tight jeans ‘too distracting’ for woman’s husband

Lala, a university student, received the complaint from a customer during a recent shift. Her uniform is made up of a polo shirt and black jeans, leaving Lala baffled by what the woman and her partner were bothered by.
Explaining what happened in a TikTok video, she said: “I had a lady complain today because my work uniform was a ‘distraction’ to her husband.”
Showing off her uniform, she added: “I guess I’ll leave my a** at home next time.”
In response to what the woman said, Lala turned around and put her two middle fingers up at the camera.
In the comments of her video, Lala explained what happened further, adding: “Apparently she was trying to tell him something and he wasn’t paying attention so she got upset.”
Lala’s experience quickly went viral, garnering over 12.6 million views in just four days and receiving thousands of comments from shocked viewers.
Some were stunned by the boldness of the customer’s complaint.
One said: “When I say my jaw dropped.”
Another added: “Tell her to be mad at her husband’s wandering eyes.”
