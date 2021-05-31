Council Tax warning as Britons bombarded with scam emails – ‘do NOT be fooled!’

The email reads: “We would like to inform you that you still have an outstanding tax refund of £1782.39 from an over-payment.
“You can get your refund fast, straight into your bank account, if you claim online through your Council Tax Account.
“If you claim online, you could receive your refund within three to five days.
This could leave Britons financially devastated, picking up the pieces as criminals make off with their hard-earned cash.
Individuals are therefore being warned to stay alert regarding this kind of scam correspondence.
They should always check the domain name of the email address both to see whether it is official, and where it derives from.
Some may wish to contact their local council to gain further clarification on their council tax bill.
Several individuals have warned about this specific scam on social media, and have told others to be on their guard.
One person warned: “Do NOT be fooled by scams advising about council tax reductions.
Another said: “Watch out for scam emails offering council tax reduction.
“CTR is administered by your local council, not the Government – and this message was from an email address in Japan!”
And a third individual penned: “Scam emails are now circulating, telling you that you are owed Council Tax.
“Please do your due diligence when receiving any emails like this.”
