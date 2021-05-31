Covid passports scrapped: No legal requirement to show jab status at large events

However, sources close to the Government said the proposed plans are now “dead”.
One Government source said: “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’.
“It’s not going to happen.
Another source told The Telegraph: “No one is talking about it still as a potential thing.
“It has been killed off really.”
While the Government has decided not to change the law for Covid passports at large events, it does not mean such schemes will not be adopted in the future.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson already ruled out using Covid passports for activities such as visiting the supermarket or the GP.
Mr Johnson also hinted he is not in favour of their use in pubs or restaurants.
Michael Gove, appearing before a select committee on Thursday, stressed the Government was not yet decided on introducing COVID-19 passports.
“That’s not the case.
“We’ve been looking at it pragmatically, to see if it can add value and, if not, then we would not press ahead with it.”
A Whitehall source said: “Michael has been listening very carefully to the arguments for and against Covid certification and the review has left no stone unturned in examining whether there is a case for them domestically. He will make recommendations to the PM soon”.
A Government spokesman said: “The Covid status certification review is ongoing and no final decisions have been taken yet.
“The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will update Parliament after recess.”
