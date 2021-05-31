Daily horoscope for May 31: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Feeling the buzz of overstimulation, fast-talking and eavesdropping on conversations – that’s the influence of all that Air bearing down on you.

Ms Silverman said: “The Moon is Conjunct Saturn. This only happens once a month.

“The Moon’s in Aquarius standing next to Saturn. That creates a contraction, so you might be feeling extraordinarily detached.”

Advertisements

Although Aquarius is the humanitarian and is one of the first to lend a helping hand, there is an underlying desire for freedom and independence.

And when there is so much Aquarius energy all around you, this need for independence can transform into aloofness and arrogance.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More