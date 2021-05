Days of Play PS Plus and PS Now SALE: Countdown to new deals and PS4 free games

This week will see Sony release its latest PS4 games for PlayStation Plus and PS Now subscription service.

But Days of Play 2021 is also running, meaning that the upcoming PlayStation Store will include even more.

An official announcement made by Sony last week revealed that the company would be kicking off the annual sale with some big video game discounts.

This included a drop in price for titles like The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition and NBA 2K21 Standard Edition.

And this week, Sony is expected to add even more discounts, this time focusing on PS Plus and PS Now costs in June.