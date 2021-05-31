Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The texture of your hand is a sign of high blood sugar

If diabetes has been poorly controlled for a number of years, or you’ve been unaware of the condition, it can feel like there are pebbles in the fingertips.

“Hard, thick, and swollen-looking skin can spread, appearing on the forearms and upper arms,” warned the AAD.

This skin condition can also develop on the upper back, shoulders, and neck.

Sometimes the thickening skin can spread to the face and chest area.

