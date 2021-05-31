Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Dominic Thiem out of French Open as Nadal and Djokovic's main threat suffers early exit

97views
97
15 shares, 97 points
Dominic Thiem out of French Open as Nadal and Djokovic's main threat suffers early exit

“Novak Djokovic is still the rival, perhaps, who can cause more problems, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem,” he said.

“Of course, if Dominic Thiem regains the rhythm and confidence that he usually shows on clay, I would say that I do not see differences between him and Djokovic.

“Since he won the US Open he has dropped a bit, but I’m sure that for Roland Garros he will be at the necessary level and will be a very tough opponent.

Advertisements

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in