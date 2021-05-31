DubaiCoin price: New crypto skyrockets 1000% amid warnings of 'scam' token

However, the Dubai Government quickly came out to deny the claims, tweeting that the story was an “elaborate phishing scam”.

The fake statement was going around on Wednesday through a website called DubPay.

The claims said: “DubaiCoin will soon be able to be used to pay for a range of goods and services both in store and online, with the clear intention for the coin to be used in place of traditional bank-backed currencies.

“Circulation of the new digital currency will be controlled by both the city [Dubai] itself and authorised brokers.”

