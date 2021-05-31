End of the world: 'Kingdom of Antichrist' approaches, claims Christian conspiracy blog

And 1 John 4 also states: ” This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God.

“This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.”

Now, according to the Christian conspiracy blog, Bible prophecy – Signposts of the Times, the time of the Antichrist’s arrival is approaching.

Advertisements

The blog’s authors, Duane and Shelley Muir of Williams Lake, Canada, bizarrely claimed in a recent post that ominous plans are in motion to unleash the Antichrist’s plans.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed