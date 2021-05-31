Estate agent shares 10 quick fixes for a speedy property sale as market remains busy

Your front door is the first thing a potential buyer will see, either when they enter the property or on a property site.

Head of Refurbishment and Interiors at Estate Agents Douglas & Gordon, Tyrena Dangerfield, has shared 10 ways you can get your house off the market quickly.

First impressions can often determine whether a property will remain on the market for months or a few weeks.

In a competitive market, first impressions of a home are vital.

If your front door is looking a little tired, a fresh lick of paint and some flowers by the door could make a huge difference.

A tidy, clean and clear front garden and exterior is also a great way to make those first impressions count.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the house so it can often end up looking the most worn out.

Keeping it tidy, clean and free of clutter on the worktops will leave a good first impression.

3. General cleaning

Clean windows and floors are a great way to make a good first impression.

Opening the windows and allowing fresh air to filter through the house will also make your home smell clean.

4. Decorate

Have a look at your furniture and walls and think about whether you need to give them a fresh lease of life.

Skirting boards and door frames can often become chipped and discoloured over the years so giving them a fresh lick of paint could make all the difference.

