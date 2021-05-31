Estate agent shares 10 quick fixes for a speedy property sale as market remains busy

First impressions can often determine whether a property will remain on the market for months or a few weeks.
Head of Refurbishment and Interiors at Estate Agents Douglas & Gordon, Tyrena Dangerfield, has shared 10 ways you can get your house off the market quickly.
1. Front door, kitchen and hallway
Your front door is the first thing a potential buyer will see, either when they enter the property or on a property site.
A tidy, clean and clear front garden and exterior is also a great way to make those first impressions count.
2. Kitchen
The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the house so it can often end up looking the most worn out.
Keeping it tidy, clean and free of clutter on the worktops will leave a good first impression.
3. General cleaning
Clean windows and floors are a great way to make a good first impression.
Opening the windows and allowing fresh air to filter through the house will also make your home smell clean.
4. Decorate
Have a look at your furniture and walls and think about whether you need to give them a fresh lease of life.
Skirting boards and door frames can often become chipped and discoloured over the years so giving them a fresh lick of paint could make all the difference.
5. Keep your wardrobe tidy and change doorknobs
Clothes spilling out of wardrobes can look messy and untidy.
Keep your wardrobes looking neat and tidy as buyers may have a look inside them.
Another great tip is to change up tired-looking doorknobs for something more modern.
6. Carpets
Stained, worn and discoloured carpets can make a property look really tired.
Getting them professionally cleaned or changing them will make your home look more appealing.
7. Tidy
Keeping your home tidy will leave a lasting impression.
Leaving too much stuff lying around the house could highlight a lack of storage which buyers will find unappealing.
8. Gardens
Adding some pot plants will add life and a splash of colour to a dull garden.
Give your garden a good tidy too by getting rid of broken chairs, weeding and removing dead leaves.
9. Mantelscaping
Make sure your mantelpiece looks really pretty and decorative with vases, flowers and ornaments.
10. Minimise personal possessions
Too many photos dotted around walls and on shelves can distract buyers from your home’s desirable features.
They can also be quite overwhelming so keep them to a minimum.
Douglas & Gordon started in Sloane Square and has since opened 17 offices across central, west and southwest London.
