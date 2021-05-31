Newslanes Community

Newslanes

'Family-abusing spoiled-brats' Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

95views
95
14 shares, 95 points
'Family-abusing spoiled-brats' Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“I’ve known both Princesses since they were very young, and they’ve been through a lot of tough times in the media spotlight, especially lately over their father Prince Andrew’s shameful friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

“But they never complain, or give whining interviews, or publicly trash their family.

“They’re always incredibly nice, polite and good fun – which all makes such a refreshing change from their narcissistic, self-pitying, family-abusing, spoiled-brat cousins over in California,” he went on to say.

Advertisements

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in