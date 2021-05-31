Gardening: How to deal with slugs in your garden and prevent them from damaging plants

Slugs enjoy eating a wide range of vegetables and plants, including sweet peas, dahlias, gerberas, and tulips.
They also feed on garden peas, beans, lettuce, celery, and potato tubers.
To stop slugs from damaging your crops you can use a biological control specific to molluscs which has no adverse effect on other types of animals.
DON’T MISS:
Kate Middleton switches Barbour for ‘chic’ £549 blazer [INSIGHT]
‘Wary’ Prince Charles’s ‘clenched’ teeth sign of ‘tension’ [UPDATE]
18 best waterproof outdoor rugs for rain, hail, or shine in 2021 [ANALYSIS]
The nematodes enter slugs’ bodies and infect them with bacteria that cause a fatal disease.
To water the nematodes into the soil, the soil must be moist and warm.
Nematodes are available from refrigerated cabinets in some garden centres, or by mail from suppliers of biological controls, according to the RHS.
Traps can be made at home using a scooped out half orange, grapefruit, or melon skin, which can be laid with the cut side down on the grass or soil.
You can also use empty jam jars filled with a little beer and sink them into the soil near your plants.
The RHS advised checking and emptying these regularly, preferably every morning.
Many gardening experts and horticulturists have advised using the jam jar trick in the past, including Adam Pasco.
In a video for B&Q in 2015, Adam recommended sinking a jam jar filled with a little “bitter beer” in the soil to act as a slug trap.
He said: “What you’ll find is they’re attracted to the smell of the beer they will crawl along, go and have a nice drink and die happy drowned in the alcohol below.
“When you find some slugs in there, again, you can literally put the top on and just throw that away in the dustbin.
“Do also check each day because you can find that little beetles and some of the nice insects in the garden can crawl in there so just hook them out and save them.
“Otherwise, it’s a good way of controlling slugs naturally.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments