Google could delete your Gmail, Photos and Drive! New rules start tomorrow

“If you’re inactive for 2 years (24 months) in Gmail, Drive or Photos, we may delete the content in the product(s) in which you’re inactive. If you exceed your storage limit for 2 years, we may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos,” the firm said.

The other thing to note is that the new rules come into force on June 1 2021 meaning nothing will be deleted until at least June 1 2023.

If you haven’t touched your Photos for Gmail for a long time, Google will inform you a number of times before hitting the delete button so users shouldn’t lose any content without hearing about it first.

Along with Google now being able to remove content, there’s another big change that comes into force from tomorrow as well.

Until now, Google Photos users have been able to upload endless pictures to the cloud without having to pay a penny for the privilege.

