Hot bath benefits: A steamy soak could help control type 2 diabetes

The increase in energy expenditure for bathing was nowhere near as high as it was for exercise, but the bath did result in an 80 percent increase.

Participants were also shown to burn on average 126 calories per hour when they bathed, which is approximately equivalent to a 25 to 30 minute walk.

Overall, the research suggested passive heating, such as a bath, can increase the rate people burn calories and therefore may help to reduce blood sugar spikes after eating.

The NHS recommends a healthy diet and keeping active for managing blood sugar levels, particularly as it helps control weight.

