How to get rid of visceral fat: The simple diet swap that can reduce the belly fat

“Visceral fat makes more ‘cytokines’ than other fat,” Dr Louise Wiseman said. “These can cause inflammation in the body and promote heart disease.” Not only that, too much visceral fat is linked to various health conditions. Dr Wiseman pointed out that visceral fat potentially increases the risk of:

  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Stroke
  • Dementia
  • Asthma
  • Breast cancer
  • Colorectal cancer

“It also produces a protein that encourages blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to go up,” she warned.

When the data was analysed, the researchers noted that the participants in the whole grain group lost an extra 100 calories daily than the other group.

Senior author Dr Susan Roberts said: “The extra calories lost by those who ate whole grains was equivalent of a brisk 30-minute walk.”

Previous research has also highlighted that a whole grain diet might reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and inflammation.

Whole grain options

  • Whole oats
  • Whole wheat
  • Whole rye
  • Bulgar wheat
  • Brown rice
  • Wholewheat cous cous

Why do manufacturers bother to refine grains?

Refined grains have a longer shelf life than whole grains.

“Eat whole grains rather than refined grains as often as possible,” advised the Mayo Clinic.

If you’re not sure something has whole grains, check the nutrition label on the product.

Do make sure that the words “whole grains” appear among the first items in the ingredient list too.

