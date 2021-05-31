How to get rid of visceral fat: The simple diet swap that can reduce the belly fat

“It also produces a protein that encourages blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to go up,” she warned.

Advertisements

When the data was analysed, the researchers noted that the participants in the whole grain group lost an extra 100 calories daily than the other group.

Senior author Dr Susan Roberts said: “The extra calories lost by those who ate whole grains was equivalent of a brisk 30-minute walk.”

Previous research has also highlighted that a whole grain diet might reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and inflammation.

Whole grain options