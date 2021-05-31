Janssen covid vaccine side effects: Full list of possible reactions

“We are continually monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in use once they have been approved to ensure that the benefits in protecting people against the disease continue to outweigh any risks,” she explained.
What are the risks of the Janssen Covid jab?
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pointed out the possible side effects of the jab.
The site of injection (the muscle in the upper arm) may be painful, it could swell up, and it may also be red.
The CDC said that such a reaction is “uncommon”, but “not unexpected”, and such a side effect is “generally not serious”.
In America there have been 653 reports of people either fainting or nearly fainting after having the Janssen Covid jab from March to April 2021.
To paint a clearer picture, there were nearly eight million doses of the Janssen jab given in the same time period.
All the fainting events occurred during the recommend 15-minute wait after vaccination.
“It’s not clear at this time whether these events were associated with the vaccine or with anxiety,” the CDC added.
How effective is the Janssen jab?
In clinical trials, the Janssen Covid jab was 66.3 percent effective against the disease.
“The vaccine had high efficacy at preventing hospitalisation and death in people who did get sick,” the CDC added.
“No one who got COVID-19 at least four weeks after receiving the Janssen vaccine had to be hospitalised.”
As more “real-world” data is collected, the CDC will continue to update the public about the Covid vaccines.
