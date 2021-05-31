Janssen covid vaccine side effects: Full list of possible reactions

However, Dr Raine emphasised that their work “does not end here”.

“We are continually monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in use once they have been approved to ensure that the benefits in protecting people against the disease continue to outweigh any risks,” she explained.

What are the risks of the Janssen Covid jab?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pointed out the possible side effects of the jab.

The site of injection (the muscle in the upper arm) may be painful, it could swell up, and it may also be red.

