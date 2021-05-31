Newslanes Community

Jeremy Clarkson says 'woke is modern word for mad' as he slams London art

Jeremy Clarkson says 'woke is modern word for mad' as he slams London art

“In fact, you can even use the shortlist of artists as a way to cheer yourself up, because it gives us an insight into what’s happening in the leftie, vegan heads of the politically correct,” he wrote of the Fourth Plinth debate.

“We think they are dangerous and influential, but when they are asked to create their best work, what they come up with is a warty man, some naan bread, a grain silo and a load of ladyboys.

“Which suggests to me that ‘woke’ is just a modern word for ‘mad’,” he continued.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

