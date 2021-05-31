Kate Middleton's travel secrets: What the Duchess always carries in her luggage

You might think the Duchess actually has someone packing the bags for her, and although she probably does, she does have a few personal preferences when it comes to preparing for a trip.

Wrap individual items The Duchess would never pack her clothes shoved into the suitcase like most of us do when going on holidays. It is believed that Kate folds and wraps her belongings using tissue paper. Her dresses are always carried separately in individual clothes carriers. Sister-in-law Meghan Markle admitted to packing her clothes with tumble dryer sheets between them to keep them smelling fresh.

Wear wrinkle-free travel clothes Kate always makes sure she wears wrinkle-free travel clothes when travelling, especially when flying internationally. That way, and after a long-haul flight, she always looks flawless. Clothes made of polyester, nylon, acrylic and olefin are the best options. “All the Duchess or her ‘people’ have to do is familiarise themselves with the best wrinkle-free fabrics,” explained Scott Henshall, former creative director of Mulberry.

It is known that the Duchess always carries a compact mirror, blotting paper, a handkerchief and lip balm. Because we all know how flying can dehydrate your skin, some of the skincare products she always relies on when she travels are: A moisturiser with SPF and a hydrating face mask. Hairstylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, has previously revealed her travel case contains 13 brushes and that Kate’s absolute hair essential is Elnett’s Supreme Hold Hairspray.

