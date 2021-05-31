'Maybe she won': Jane McDonald bathes in a hot tub on a boat 'in the middle of winter'

Another said: “Only Jane could be in a bather in a hot tub, on a boat, in the middle of winter, saying hello it’s lovely to meet you, to the public, on the street, whilst going under a rather busy bridge full of more public.”
Another wrote: “Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey drinking hot chocolate with marshmallows and cream while sat on a barge, and wrapped in blankets, on primetime TV in 2021.”
“Cruising with Jane McDonald is the best thing about Sundays,” one wrote.
To finish off the show, which saw Jane take a trip from Hampton Court to Henley, the presenter sang Waterloo Sunset by The Kinds.
