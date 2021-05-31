'Maybe she won': Jane McDonald bathes in a hot tub on a boat 'in the middle of winter'

Another said: “Only Jane could be in a bather in a hot tub, on a boat, in the middle of winter, saying hello it’s lovely to meet you, to the public, on the street, whilst going under a rather busy bridge full of more public.”

Another wrote: “Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey drinking hot chocolate with marshmallows and cream while sat on a barge, and wrapped in blankets, on primetime TV in 2021.”

“Cruising with Jane McDonald is the best thing about Sundays,” one wrote.

Advertisements

To finish off the show, which saw Jane take a trip from Hampton Court to Henley, the presenter sang Waterloo Sunset by The Kinds.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed