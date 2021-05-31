Microsoft is literally giving you money to use its Edge browser

But for the first time since moving into top spot, Chrome may be facing the biggest challenger to its throne in the shape of Microsoft Edge.

The Windows 10 makers have been on a huge offensive to make Edge a Chrome contender ever since the launch of the Chromium-powered version last year.

Besides dropping support for Legacy Edge, as well as Internet Explorer in the future, Microsoft has regularly been adding to the Edge experience with feature-packed updates often.

Advertisements

As it stands Edge is the second most popular browser in the world, holding an 11.57 percent slice of the market at last count.

This is compared to 7.76 percent a year ago.

READ MORE: Windows 10’s first blockbuster update of the year is out now