Mostly dry Memorial Day, rain chances increase midweek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — After a pleasant Sunday, Memorial Day is looking warmer and more humid.Clouds will increase, and skies will remain partly sunny and you could see a slight chance of a brief downpour. Right now, we are looking at only a 20% chance for the area. Rain chances increase throughout the week.

How much rain has your part of town received so far? Harris County provides rainfall totals across the city with a map from the Flood Warning System.

Are we going to continue to see rain on Memorial Day?

We could see a couple of isolated showers on Monday, but most of us will stay dry.What about the rest of next week?

We are heading in to another wet and unsettled weather pattern for most of the week, as southerly winds keep moisture in place across SE Texas. Expect a warm, humid, and wet week ahead.

It sure has been raining a lot, hasn’t it?

Yes it has! We’ve seen over 11 inches of rain this month at IAH, that accounts for more than half our rainfall total on the year.

