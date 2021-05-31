Nintendo Switch Pro reveal coming next week, plus release plans and price NEWS

The Nintendo Switch Pro reveal could happen as early as next week, according to new reports.

The long rumoured Nintendo Switch upgrade will reportedly be announced ahead of this year’s online-only E3 event.

With the E3 Gaming Expo taking place in mid-June, Nintendo may get ahead of the pack with an early June reveal.

That’s according to a new report by Bloomberg, which also claims the console will have a 2021 release date.

More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Pro will reportedly launch in either September or October this year.

This contradicts previous reports that the console wouldn’t launch until early 2022.

Interestingly, the report suggests that Nintendo isn’t particularly worried about stock shortages, despite similar issues plaguing the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That’s because the new Nintendo Switch Pro will use more readily available components.

The only bad news is that the Nintendo Switch Pro will reportedly carry a higher price tag than the current model.