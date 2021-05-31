Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen blasted as viewers hit out at star for 'selling out'

It comes after the 46-year-old took to Instagram and shared a snap alongside her son Miles promoting the use of Crave Pet Food protein strips and chunks for their sheepdog Midge.

It is not uncommon for people with large social media followings to be approached by companies to advertise their products through their online accounts.

This can result in either a payment or the person posting being able to use the product free of charge.

In view of her 325,000 followers, Amanda penned: “A treat every now and then does no harm and Midge loves @cravepetfooduk protein strips and chunks.

