Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen blasted as viewers hit out at star for 'selling out'

It is not uncommon for people with large social media followings to be approached by companies to advertise their products through their online accounts.
This can result in either a payment or the person posting being able to use the product free of charge.
In view of her 325,000 followers, Amanda penned: “A treat every now and then does no harm and Midge loves @cravepetfooduk protein strips and chunks.
READ MORE: Amy Dowden left ‘humiliated’ as health battle sparks ‘spiteful’ remark
Viewers inundated the comment section, as one wrote: “Please don’t do the advertising.”
Another commented: “Nooo don’t sell out to these companies keep it real!”
“Please don’t spoil it!! Innocence, hard work believing in your roots!! Don’t be taken over by exploitation! You are such a lovely family,” a third added.
“How many people who have judged Amanda have that many children to feed. Amanda, I take my hat off to you. You are amazing,” another remarked.
Amanda has previously opened up about her life on the farm and admitted the family had been reliant on tourists in previous years.
She said: “I know a lot of people will think ‘Well, not a lot has changed with your life as a shepherd’ and while it may seem like in the countryside, the pandemic is so very far away but that’s actually not the case.
Amanda continued to the Mirror Online: “The first six months of the year is very hands-on with the sheep throughout the winter but, come the end of lambing season, we’re looking after people instead, shepherding tourists.
“Of course, that never happened last year – the people never came.”
Our Yorkshire Farm is available to watch on My 5.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments