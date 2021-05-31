PS5 Stock UK: Earliest Amazon, Argos, Smyths, GAME PlayStation 5 restock dates

June is set to be another good month for gamers looking to pick up PS5 stock, with a number of leading UK retailers linked to big PlayStation 5 shipments. The latest reports have revealed that there will be PS5 restocks at Amazon, Argos, Smyths, GAME and John Lewis. Other smaller retailers have also been put down on the June restock list, including ShopTo, Scan, Studio and Very. Advertisements And the good news is that this week should see at least one big PS5 stock shipment for console hunters to try their luck with. May saw several big shipments from GAME and Amazon UK, although no UK retailers could keep up with demand. Based on the latest reports, an Amazon UK PS5 restock is scheduled for between June 1 and June 4. That’s still quite a wide net for gamers, but it does provide a good idea for what will be happening this week.

And Amazon isn’t expected to be alone, with AO, John Lewis, and Smyths Toys also expected to release PlayStation 5 stock this week. We don’t have an exact date or time to confirm yet, but there are plenty of reliable stock trackers providing the latest updates. The PS5 Stock Alert Twitter account provided these latest dates, telling gamers this week: “These dates are calculated based on previous restock patterns alongside some insider information, so, dates could change as we get closer to the restocks. “Once we know a change has taken place, we will tweet it out. In conclusion, these dates are not a guarantee.” Advertisements With that disclaimer in mind, there still should be at least one PS5 restock this week, dropping before June 5. Smyths Toys is known for releasing PlayStation stock on Fridays, meaning that June 4 is a good shout. The official Smyths website confirms that PlayStation 5 disc consoles will be available again in June, although no further information has been shared on what date this new restock will start.

Other big retailers are also dropping stock during June but won’t be doing it this week. Argos has become a major supplier of next-gen consoles in 2021 and will be offering its next big drop in the coming weeks. From what has been shared so far, the next Argos PS5 stock drop will happen around June 22. Meanwhile, GAME UK is another major retailer reportedly dropping thousands of more consoles next month, predicted to arrive on its website on June 10. As ever, none of this information comes from official sources and means that everything needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Finding out that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in June. CURRYS: Currys have not been sharing a lot of stock during May but has been supplying consoles via a new system. This includes signing up for the Currys VIP Pass, which means heading over to the website and using an email address. If you do this, you have a chance of buying a PS5 console from a store, within a 72-hour window.

