Revenge bedtime procrastination: Why do we stay awake even when we're tired?

The last year of lockdown and working from home has left many unable to find moments for themselves.

Dr Senn says the time before bed becomes ‘me’ time and that’s why people partake in revenge bedtime procrastination.

The sleep expert explained: “Often people cite lacking time in the day to do the things they want as the reason for their revenge bedtime procrastination.

“For those who feel their daytime is consumed by their busy schedules, it’s all about taking back control of their own time, even at the expense of sleep.

“Because we feel we haven’t had adequate time for ourselves in our days, and even though we may feel exceedingly tired, we still engage in behaviours that prevent us from falling asleep; this is referred to as the intention-behaviour gap.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
