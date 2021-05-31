SEISS: Self-employed must claim by June 1 or miss out – act now to get support

Before making a claim, self-employed people have been urged to check whether the impact of COVID-19 has indeed caused a significant reduction in their trading profits.

This must have been the case between February 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021.

The Government explains: “HMRC cannot make this decision for you because your individual and wider business circumstances will need to be considered when deciding whether the reduction is significant.

Advertisements

“You should wait until you have a reasonable belief that your trading profits are going to be significantly reduced, before you make your claim.