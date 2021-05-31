Side effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine

The Oxford or AstraZeneca vaccine as it is also referred to has been a key player in keeping the vaccine roll out going.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus vaccine on the scene in the UK last year, followed by the approval of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in late 2020.
In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Our trailblazing vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in NHS history – is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of country comes together to defeat this virus.
Common side effects of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
Whilst not everyone will necessarily experience the same side effects there are a few common ones.
The government website states that during clinical studies most side effects were “mild to moderate in nature”.
And added most side effects were “resolved within a few days”, but some were “still present a week after vaccination”.
Very rare side effects reported in clinical trials included numbness, pins and needles, and/or loss of feeling, this was associated with inflammation of the nervous system.
However, it is not confirmed whether these very rare side effects experienced in the study were due to the vaccine.
Government guidance states: “If you notice any side effects not mentioned in this leaflet, please inform your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.”
