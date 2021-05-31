Side effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine. Millions will likely have received a dose of this vaccine or could do so in the future – so what side effects, if any, can you expect?

More than 60 million Covid vaccines have been administered to date in the UK. The Oxford or AstraZeneca vaccine as it is also referred to has been a key player in keeping the vaccine roll out going. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus vaccine on the scene in the UK last year, followed by the approval of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in late 2020.

Common side effects of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine Whilst not everyone will necessarily experience the same side effects there are a few common ones. The government website states that during clinical studies most side effects were "mild to moderate in nature". And added most side effects were "resolved within a few days", but some were "still present a week after vaccination".

Less common side effects, which may occur in up to one in 100 people, include feeling dizzy, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, itchy skin or a rash. Very rare side effects reported in clinical trials included numbness, pins and needles, and/or loss of feeling, this was associated with inflammation of the nervous system. Advertisements However, it is not confirmed whether these very rare side effects experienced in the study were due to the vaccine. Government guidance states: “If you notice any side effects not mentioned in this leaflet, please inform your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.”

