Sky Q users might want to try these 25 new TV remote control tricks this week

It’s half-term for millions of kids across the UK and, if you’re looking for things to keep them entertained then grabbing your Sky Q remote and trying out these tricks could be a good idea. If you weren’t already aware, Sky Q’s remote features a button that makes it easy to find TV shows, sports and films via simple voice searches.

In fact, searching for things to watch isn’t the only thing you can do by talking into the remote with users able to switch channels, fast forward/rewind content and even turn off the set-top box just by asking.

Sky continues to improve its voice technology with upgrades being brought to this platform on a regular basis and right before the children break up from school they have added a swathe of fun new things to try and stay entertained during the June holidays.

For example, you can sing “Let it Go” to find the Frozen movie or shout “Yabba Dabba Doo” to watch some classic episodes of The Flintstones.

If you fancy giving it a try here are 25 voice command quotes that have been added to Sky Q.