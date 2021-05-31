Sky Q users might want to try these 25 new TV remote control tricks this week

Sky continues to improve its voice technology with upgrades being brought to this platform on a regular basis and right before the children break up from school they have added a swathe of fun new things to try and stay entertained during the June holidays.
For example, you can sing “Let it Go” to find the Frozen movie or shout “Yabba Dabba Doo” to watch some classic episodes of The Flintstones.
If you fancy giving it a try here are 25 voice command quotes that have been added to Sky Q.
or “Scooby-Dooby-Doo” for Scooby Doo
“To infinity and beyond” for Toy Story
“Can we fix it? Yes we can” for Bob the Builder
“What’s up Doc?” for Looney Tunes
“Yabba Dabba Doo” for The Flintstones
“Hakuna Matata” for Lion King
“Paw Patrol is on a roll” for Paw Patrol
“Oh George” for Peppa Pig
“Tinky Winky, Dipsy, La-La, Po” for Teletubbies
“That’s all folks” for Looney Tunes
“Tweety Pie” for Looney Tunes
“I love muddy puddles” for Peppa Pig
“Great fires of London” for Fireman Sam
“Octonauts to the HQ” for Octonauts
“Zoinks!” for Scooby Doo
“Go ninja Go!” for Lego Ninjago
“Magic always leads to trouble” for Ben and Holly
“Buzz Lightyear and Woody” for Toy Story
“Let’s Blaze” for Blaze and the monster machines
“Let’s hop to it” for Peter Rabbit
“It’s a bing thing” for Bing
“Come on Flop” for Bing
The research found that more than two-thirds of children use phrases from their favourite films and TV shows every day, with over half of parents resorting to saying quotes to work out what their kids want to watch on TV.
Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “It’s natural to talk to your TV, which is why kids love using voice search on Sky Q, and by adding their favourite catchphrases we’re making finding what they want to watch fun, easy and quick!”
