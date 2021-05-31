Terminator-style AI weapon ‘hunted down humans without being told’ warns UN report

The drone was a Kargu-2 quadcopter created by Turkish military tech company STM.
The weapon has an explosive charge and can be aimed at a target and detonates on impact.
The report, published earlier this year, said how Haftar’s forces were “hunted down and remotely engaged” by the drones which were operating in a “highly effective” autonomous mode which required no human controller.
“Farmers might hold a rifle to defend their land, while soldiers might use a rake to knock over a gun turret. … Even adequate classification of a vehicle is difficult.”
Mr Kallenborn explained how without a human to make a judgement call, the risks are too high.
He added: “Any given autonomous weapon has some chance of messing up, but those mistakes could have a wide range of consequences.
“The highest risk autonomous weapons are those that have a high probability of error and kill a lot of people when they do.
“Misfiring a .357 magnum is one thing; accidentally detonating a W88 nuclear warhead is something else.”
