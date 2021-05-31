Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, MATIC, EOS, XMR, AAVE

74views
74
12 shares, 74 points

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to sustain any price level during the current pullback, indicating a lack of demand at higher levels. Does this mean that the bull trend is over and the institutional investors are abandoning the crypto markets?

No! It is the other way around. Glassnode’s weekly newsletter pointed out that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) premium is rising, suggesting that institutional investors are accumulating at lower levels.

GBTC is not alone, another popular vehicle for institutional investors, the Canadian Purpose Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has also witnessed strong capital inflows. According to analysts at Glassnode, this shows “early signs of renewed institutional interest.”

Advertisements
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, MATIC, EOS, XMR, AAVE
Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

Another metric that may be signaling a possible bottom in Bitcoin is its dominance chart, which looks similar to the early part of 2017. If Bitcoin’s dominance follows a similar trajectory to 2017, it will indicate that Bitcoin is still some distance away from its peak and altcoin season still has room to run.

Now that the monthly options and futures expiry has passed, investors are likely wondering if Bitcoin could start a sharp recovery next week and which altcoins will rally if that happens. 

Let’s look at 5 cryptocurrencies that could start trending moves this week.