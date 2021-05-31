Toto Wolff hits out at 'absurd' cost of grassroots racing after Lewis Hamilton comments

Toto Wolff has commented on the “absurd” cost of grassroots racing, demanding it becomes more affordable for those from less privileged upbringings, however admits he sympathises with those from wealthy backgrounds.

It comes in the wake of Lewis Hamilton’s comments that called Formula One a “billionaire boys’ club”.

“For me personally, we live in a time when this has become a billionaire boys’ club. If I had to start over from a working-class family, it would be impossible for me to be here today. Because the other kids would have a hell of a lot more money,” he told AS.

“We have to work to change that and make this an accessible sport, for the rich and for people with a more humble background.”

And Wolff was inclined to agree with his driver, as the Mercedes team principal and co-owner slammed the budgets that junior racers now need to compete at the lower levels.

However, Wolff said he did sympathise with the likes of Lance Stroll and Nikita Mazepin, who have lived in the shadows of their family’s money, and will be “fighting their own demons” due to the negativity.

