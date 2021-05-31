Newslanes Community

Tui to launch exciting wine and beer-themed cruises

Guests will be able to enjoy daily onboard tastings, among other beer-related activities.

The excursions will feature city tours and of course, brewery visits.

Dancing on the Rhine is their third themed cruise which will last six nights and where passengers will spend most on the dance floor.

A professional dance couple will be onboard the cruise and guests will be able to attend dance lessons and enjoy onboard entertainment.  The ship will depart from Frankfurt on November 7 and will call at Rudesheim, Boppard, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Bonn and Koblenz, all Germany.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

