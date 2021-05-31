Newslanes Community

TV doctor Christian Jessen on brink of bankruptcy after Arlene Foster libel ruling

Embarrassing Bodies star Dr Christian Jessen, 44, has spoken out after losing a libel case over a tweet he wrote. The celebrity doctor has been ordered to pay £125,000 to Arlene Foster but has said he’s facing bankruptcy over the ruling.
Jessen tweeted false allegations about Northern Ireland’s First Minister having an extra-marital affair.

A Belfast High Court judge ruled the tweet from 2019 was “grossly defamatory”.

While Foster has said it caused her “upset, distress, embarrassment and humiliation”.

The celebrity doctor has said he does not have the funds to cover the libel damages with only £20,000 to his name.

“I’d been brutally honest about my mental health in court and the circumstances that led to the tweet, and for that to be dismissed is really concerning.”

Jessen shared his crowdfunding campaign on his Twitter in view of his 307,000 followers.

He penned: “I am truly overwhelmed by your generosity and kind, supportive comments.

“I read every one and they are really helping and encouraging me. (sic)

“You are all wonderful! C…”

Many have written supportive comments with their donations to his page.

One penned: “I hope this low season passes soon. And you’re back on top helping others and doing what you do best.”

“He’s helped me tremendously over the years, I’m glad I can return the favour or rather try to,” another added.

A third wrote: “Sorry you’re having to deal with this when you’re not feeling great mentally.”

However, he’s faced some backlash from Twitter users about his crowdfunding campaign.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

