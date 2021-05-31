TV doctor Christian Jessen on brink of bankruptcy after Arlene Foster libel ruling

A Belfast High Court judge ruled the tweet from 2019 was “grossly defamatory”.
While Foster has said it caused her “upset, distress, embarrassment and humiliation”.
The celebrity doctor has said he does not have the funds to cover the libel damages with only £20,000 to his name.
Jessen shared his crowdfunding campaign on his Twitter in view of his 307,000 followers.
He penned: “I am truly overwhelmed by your generosity and kind, supportive comments.
“I read every one and they are really helping and encouraging me. (sic)
“You are all wonderful! C…”
Many have written supportive comments with their donations to his page.
“He’s helped me tremendously over the years, I’m glad I can return the favour or rather try to,” another added.
A third wrote: “Sorry you’re having to deal with this when you’re not feeling great mentally.”
However, he’s faced some backlash from Twitter users about his crowdfunding campaign.
