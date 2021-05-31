TV doctor Christian Jessen on brink of bankruptcy after Arlene Foster libel ruling

The celebrity doctor has said he does not have the funds to cover the libel damages with only £20,000 to his name.

While Foster has said it caused her “upset, distress, embarrassment and humiliation”.

A Belfast High Court judge ruled the tweet from 2019 was “grossly defamatory”.

Jessen tweeted false allegations about Northern Ireland’s First Minister having an extra-marital affair.

“I’d been brutally honest about my mental health in court and the circumstances that led to the tweet, and for that to be dismissed is really concerning.”

Jessen shared his crowdfunding campaign on his Twitter in view of his 307,000 followers.

He penned: “I am truly overwhelmed by your generosity and kind, supportive comments.

“I read every one and they are really helping and encouraging me. (sic)

“You are all wonderful! C…”

Many have written supportive comments with their donations to his page.