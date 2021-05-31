Video: Do Faster Micro SD Cards Actually Improve Load Times On Switch?

The Switch can be a relatively nippy little system, in particular when it comes to booting up and moving around its user interface. Some games, on the other hand, give you plenty of time to contemplate the meaning of life while they load up.

There are ways to speed up game loading though, with micro SD cards being one variable that you can control. How much difference does the speed and quality of your SD card make, though?

That’s the question our own Alex Olney tackled in one of our recent YouTube Channel videos, and as this is a public holiday we’re filling out our schedule with some interesting stuff to help you enjoy your downtime.

Alex even featured his cats, so surely now you have to watch it.

