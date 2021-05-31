William 'at his most relaxed' in Scotland despite Harry 'heartbreak' and Philip 'grief'

Judi James told Express.co.uk how it might seem strange for William to appear so happy during this visit, given recent family dramas.

However, she linked his 10-year marriage to Kate to his apparent joy.

Judi told Express.co.uk: “It is a pretty counter-intuitive thought to imagine William and Kate might actually be looking happier together (and on solo jaunts) right now but that does appear to be the message from their body language recently.

Advertisements

“On top of all the heartbreak and anger over Harry and the recent grief over Prince Philip’s death, it might also have been expected that William in particular could emerge looking wary and even rather withdrawn.

“The opposite appears to be true, though.”

READ MORE: Kate’s ‘cries for help’: William ‘feeling her embarrassment’ in ‘endearing’ video

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More