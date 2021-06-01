Amazon, AO, John Lewis and ShopTo PS5 restock TODAY? Latest PlayStation 5 stock news

Alongside these dates the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “These dates are calculated based on previous restock patterns alongside some insider information, so, dates could change as we get closer to the restocks. Once we know a change has taken place, we will tweet it out.
“In conclusion, these dates are not a guarantee. Thank you.”
Here are the other expected PlayStation 5 restock dates for June…
• Very – June 8 to June 10
• Studio – June 8 to June 10
• GAME – June 8 to June 10
• ASDA – June 8 to June 10
• Scan – June 11
• Argos – June 21 to June 24
The PS5 stock update comes in the aftermath of another week of PlayStation 5 restocks in the UK.
Last week major UK retailers such as Amazon, GAME, Very and ShopTo all released more stock of the PlayStation 5.
