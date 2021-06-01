Biden to Unveil Plan to Build Black Wealth During Tulsa Visit

President Biden on Tuesday will announce several initiatives to reduce racial disparities, including a pledge to boost federal contracts to minority-owned businesses by 50 percent and a rollback of two Trump-era actions that have hamstrung fair housing laws.

Mr. Biden, who was scheduled to appear in Tulsa, Okla., to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre of Black citizens at the hands of a white mob, has aimed many of his recent policy moves at bolstering the Black middle class.

His choice of a city whose vibrant business district was decimated by racial violence was seen as a fitting backdrop to emphasize his commitment to erasing the wealth gap between races, a key campaign promise, White House officials said.

The administration will seek to increase the percentage of contracts to small businesses in underserved communities, a commitment that could mean an additional $ 100 billion for businesses designated as “disadvantaged” by the federal government.