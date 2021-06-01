Catherine Zeta-Jones says marriage to Michael Douglas helped avoid ‘vulnerable’ situations

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, has been married to Michael Douglas, 76, since 2000. However, in a new interview, the Hollywood star has opened up about how their relationship may have helped her avoid “vulnerable” situations in casting rooms.

Catherine made the admission when discussing whether she herself had experienced any uncomfortable situations in light of the #MeToo movement. She explained: “I was very young when I started out. “Whenever I had to audition, I was never in an environment like that. “And when I moved to Hollywood, it wasn’t long before I met my future husband, so everyone knew that I was with Michael Douglas.” READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks frenzy with latest social media snap

Catherine often gives insight into their lives on Instagram, in view of her 3.7 million followers. This includes a recent gushing message to celebrate her daughter finishing the International Baccalaureate. She shared an image of her, Michael and their two children on the picture-sharing website. Alongside this, she penned: “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! “You rock and we love you.”

Viewers in the UK will also soon be able to see Catherine on screens again. The actor is starring in the Fox drama Prodigal Son, which will launch on Sky in June. In the show, she plays Dr Vivian Capshaw, who is Claremont’s new psychiatric doctor alongside Michael Sheen. Read the full story in this week’s Radio Times, which is out now.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed