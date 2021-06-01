Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd on red alert as Erling Haaland leaves transfer door open

Haaland has himself admitted that after winning his first major trophy in the form of the DFB-Pokal, he now wants to add to his silverware cabinet.

“I am a simple guy. When I like something, I just want to have more,” Haaland explained.

“Like I have said before, when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal.

“I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling, so I want to win trophies.”

There’s admittedly more chance of Haaland enjoying one more season of goalscoring at Dortmund before moving on next summer.

Clubs supposedly willing to splash most likely double the money they’d have to pay next year to sign him earlier tells you all you need to know about the value he holds, though.

