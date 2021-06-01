Chivalry 2 beta end time confirmed – Will Chivalry 2 Open Beta progress carry over?

As previously confirmed by the team, Chivalry 2 will be released on June 8 across PS4, Xbox One and PC.
There is also a next-gen version of Chivalry 2 being released for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will come with 4k resolution, 60FPS, and more advanced graphic features.
For those who might not have jumped into the beta yet, Chivalry 2 is a first-person slasher that pits two warring factions against each other.
Most maps and modes come with objectives that need to be completed before a counter runs out.
This can mean capturing points on the map, or destroying key areas. Attackers are focused on this, while the defending team tries to halt the progress required.
The story is pretty secondary to the combat, with gamers creating their own narratives and rivalries on pitched battlefields.
The only downside to all this fun is that the Chivalry 2 open beta will be ending very soon to make way for the full experience.
WHAT IS THE CHIVALRY 2 OPEN BETA END TIME?
Developers Torn Banner Studios has confirmed that the Chivalry 2 Open Beta end time has been set for 4pm BST on Tuesday, June 1.
The Beta is scheduled to run until June 1 at 11am ET in North America, meaning there is still plenty of time to jump in and start playing.
However, with the launch of the Beta, this was quickly determined not to be working, and on an active investigation, a cause has been found.
This means you will need to have an active PS Plus account if you want to play on PS4 or PlayStation 5 consoles.
WILL CHIVALRY 2 OPEN BETA PROGRESS CARRY OVER?
If you have managed to jump up the rankings and have unlocked your favourite weapons and armour, we have some bad news for you.
The official Chivalry 2 Open Beta site confirms that all progress will be reset before the game is released on June 8.
Pre-order Bonuses are available in the beta. However, Special Edition bonuses will not be available in the beta but will be granted upon the full game launch on June 8th.
It should also be noted that this week’s Chivalry 2 open beta is free to download and play, with no pre-order required.
Cross-Play is active, but teaming up with other players on different platforms might not be available until sometime after launch.
A new message from Torn Banner Studios explains: “Cross-platform, and cross-generation parties (PC to PS5, PS4 to PS5, etc.) and a server browser for console platforms are under active investigation without a timeline at this moment, but we know these features are important and hear your feedback.
“During the Open Beta, cross-generation parties are available on Xbox platforms (Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S). PlayStation users cannot form cross-generation parties; however, PlayStation users on PS5 can download the PS4 Open Beta to form parties with PS4 friends.”
