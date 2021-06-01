Doctor explains the rare Covid vaccine side effects appearing in young people

A spokesperson for CDC has said the number of reported cases is “rare given the number of vaccine doses administered.”

They added: “CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalisation, and even death.”

The CDC has advised reporting all such cases of heart issues to appropriate surveillance systems.

The agency also recommended clinicians look for symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitation, and to consider myocarditis as a cause, while also ruling out other causes behind heart inflammation.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More