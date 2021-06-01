Every film coming to UK cinemas this week from June 1 to 7 – full list

Dream Horse

This feel-good movie stars Toni Collette in the main role, with supporting turns from Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips.

The official synopsis reads: “Jan Vokes, a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian and local accountant Howard Davies to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal – which they name Dream Alliance.

“On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million-pound racehorses he comes up against – a true working-class champion, taking on the establishment at their own game.

“But much more than this, Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan’s.

“He is everything to her: friend, confidant and an escape from a life of always putting other people’s needs first.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed