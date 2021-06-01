Four new driving laws set to be introduced in June with drivers facing heavy fines

End of lockdown – 21 June

Under the current coronavirus roadmap, all legal social distancing rules will come to an end on 21 June.

For drivers, this will open up a range of extra freedoms to see friends and family over the summer.

Under current rules, drivers are not allowed to share a private vehicle in groups of more than six, except where everyone is from no more than two households.

The current regulations also mean drivers cannot stay overnight in holiday accommodation or in a second home with groups larger than six.

These are expected to be dropped on June 21 while international travel is expected to slowly come back to life.

