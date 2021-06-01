Hope for holidays as EU urges member states to relax travel measures

The European Commission has said that people who are fully vaccinated should be able to travel freely between countries without having to be tested prior to travelling as well as on return. It also urged a gradual easing of travel measures as COVID-19 vaccinations increased.

The Commission also proposed that more reliable, but more expensive PCR tests should be valid for 72 hours and rapid antigen tests for 48 hours.

They have also included an “emergency brake” to re-impose measures for tourists from areas where the virus is more prevalent.

This also includes areas where many cases of a particular virus variant are increasing.

Children, who have not yet been offered the vaccine, will not be subject to quarantine if travelling with parents who are exempt.